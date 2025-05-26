Vat Savitri Vrat Katha Explained: The Amazing Story Of Savitri And Satyavan

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)Vat Savitri Vrat is observed every year on the new moon day of Jyeshtha month. This year, the fast falls on Monday, May 27th. Several auspicious yogas are also forming on this day, which further enhances the significance of this fast. It is believed that women who observe this fast bring prosperity to their families and increase the lifespan of their husbands. The story of this fast is found in many scriptures, including the Mahabharata. Without listening to this story, the fast is considered incomplete. Read on to know the story of Vat Savitri Vrat...

According to the Mahabharata, King Ashwapati ruled the kingdom of Bhadra, but he had no children. He performed penance to please Goddess Savitri, and as a result, a daughter was born to him. The king named her Savitri after the goddess day, when Savitri was young, she went to the forest and saw a handsome young man. She was captivated by him and told her father, King Ashwapati, about him. The king inquired about the young man to fulfill his daughter's wish Ashwapati learned that the young man was Satyavan, the son of King Dyumatsena of Salwa. However, due to enemies seizing his kingdom, Satyavan was living in the forest with his parents. King Ashwapati found Satyavan to be a suitable groom for his daughter, Savitri day, Sage Narada informed King Ashwapati that Satyavan would die in a year. Upon hearing this, King Ashwapati asked Savitri to choose another groom, but Savitri insisted that she had already accepted Satyavan as her husband in her heart Ashwapati relented to Savitri's determination and arranged her marriage to Satyavan. After marriage, Savitri devoted herself to serving her in-laws and husband. When the time of Satyavan's death approached, Sage Narada informed Savitri beforehand day, Savitri accompanied Satyavan to the forest. While cutting wood, Satyavan suddenly fell ill and rested his head in Savitri's lap. At that moment, Yama, the god of death, arrived and took Satyavan's soul to the underworld. Savitri followed Yama this, Yama asked Savitri to return. Savitri refused. To persuade her, Yama offered Savitri several boons. Finally, overcome by Savitri's persistence, Yama had to release Satyavan's soul, and Satyavan was revived. Thus, a devoted wife brought her husband back from the clutches of death who observe Vat Savitri Vrat must listen to this story. Doing so is believed to bring prosperity and longevity to their husbands. Even women who are unable to observe the fast for any reason can listen to this story and bring happiness and prosperity into their lives.

