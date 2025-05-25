Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan To Begin Official Visit To Oman On May 26
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan will begin an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, May 26.
During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan will meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Prime Minister of Oman. The Dubai Crown Prince will also meet with a number of senior Omani officials.
The leaders will discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership across a range of development sectors.
The visit comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Oman, with both nations looking to expand collaboration various fields.
(With inputs from Wam)
