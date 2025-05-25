Cannes 2025: Palestinian Director Wins Best Short Film Award For 'I'm Glad You're Dead Now'

Palestinian director Tawfeek Barhom's short film "I'm glad you're dead now" has snatched the Best Short Film award at the 78th Cannes Film Festival during a star-studded night on Saturday.

The movie follows the story of Abu Rashid and Reda; two brothers who return to their childhood home on an island to discover long-buried secrets that will ultimately bind them together.

The short drama movie stars Ashraf Barhom, Tawfeek Barhom and Avrilios Karakostas and took part in the Short Film official competition under Palestine-Greece-France's name.

In a post on Instagram announcing the selection of his movie to take part in the official competition, Barhom said: "To the best team we could've asked for; Thank you for your talent your trust, and everything you brought to this project."

During the night and in a major achievement for South Asian and Southeast Asian cinema , Ali, a short film directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Adnan Al Rajeev, received a special mention in the Short Film Palme d'Or category.

The night's big bounty, the Best Film Palm d'Or award , went to "It Was Just an Accident" by Iran's Jafar Panahi.

This year's cinema festival in the French Riviera city was overshadowed by a major power outage that authorities blamed on sabotage.