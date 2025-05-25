403
Dimdex 2026 Returns To Doha In January
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex), hosted and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces, will host its ninth edition from January 19-22, 2026, at the Qatar National Convention Centre.
Held under the theme A Global Hub for Defence Innovations: Invest in Possibilities to Shape a Secure Tomorrow, Dimdex 2026 will welcome global naval leaders, defence ministers, chiefs of staff, government officials, and industry executives, a statement said Sunday.
The event will serve as a key driver in fostering innovation, encouraging strategic investments in future-ready maritime technologies, and contributing to the creation of a safer and more sustainable maritime domain for future generations.
Expanding to a four-day format for the first time, Dimdex 2026 will offer participants exceptional opportunities for strategic dialogue and commercial exchange, as well as the chance to explore the latest technological advancements in the defence sector and maritime equipment.
“Our theme reflects our commitment to offering a vital platform for the international maritime defence and security community to connect, collaborate, and invest in innovations that will define the future of global security,” said Dimdex organising committee chairman Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh al-Ansari.
With a significant number of exhibitors expected at this biennial event, Dimdex 2026 will showcase the latest advancements in maritime defence and security through its four key components: the Exhibition, featuring leading international defence companies; the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference, a forum for discussing critical issues that play an important role in shaping the features of the defence sector; VIP delegations, providing exhibitors access to key decision-makers; and the visiting warships display at Hamad Port, offering a glimpse into modern naval capabilities.
Dimdex's success has attracted major local and international companies, as well as a diverse spectrum of high-level delegations from around the world, further solidifying its position as a key meeting point for stakeholders in this vital sector.
The 8th Dimdex welcomed a record-breaking 25,000 visitors, with even greater attendance expected for Dimdex 2026.
