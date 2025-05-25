403
Turkish Pres. Discusses Bilateral Relations With Pakistan PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 25 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed on Sunday with the visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the bilateral relations between both countries, alongside regional and global issues.
This came during the meeting between Erdogan and Sharif at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.
During the meeting, Erdogan stated that Ankara would continue working to improve Turkish-Pakistani relations and reach the USD five billion trade volume target.
Erdogan added that Turkiye will strive to improve cooperation in all fields, especially energy, transportation, and defense, noting that it is in the interest of both countries to increase solidarity in the fields of training, intelligence sharing, and technological support in the fight against terrorism.
He emphasized the importance of making the 'Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad' train line more efficient and that concrete steps taken in the field of education would contribute to the relations between both countries. (end)
