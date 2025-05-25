Swiss Railways Launch Project To Prevent Electrocution Of Large Birds

Français fr Chemins de fer: prévenir l'électrocution des grands oiseaux Original Read more: Chemins de fer: prévenir l'électrocution des grands oiseau

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Railway contact line masts can be deadly for large birds. The eagle-owl, a rare species, is particularly affected. Railway operators and the environment ministry want to take steps to secure dangerous masts. This content was published on May 25, 2025 - 13:46 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

A stalking hunter, the great horned owl prefers locations that offer it a 360-degree view. High structures such as contact line masts are therefore very much to its taste, states the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) in a press release.

But when it spreads its 1.80 metre wingspan on such a mast and touches two conductive elements simultaneously with its wings, electric shocks are commonplace and, in most cases, fatal.

A third of deaths by electrocution

In addition to road and rail accidents, it is power lines that regularly claim the lives of great horned owls. Around a third of the birds found dead were victims of an electric shock. The actual figure could be even higher, as it must be assumed that many dead birds are never found.

