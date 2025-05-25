JDU, BJP Slam Lalu Yadav Over Tej Pratap's Expulsion, Raise Questions On Aishwarya Rai Episode

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 25 (IANS) After RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and family for six years, the decision sparked a sharp political backlash, particularly from the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Leaders from both parties have questioned the moral grounds and timing of Lalu's action, raising the issue of Tej Pratap's estranged first wife, Aishwarya Rai.

JDU MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar launched a scathing attack on the RJD chief, questioning the "double standards" on family honour and social justice.

“Where was Lalu Prasad Yadav's morality and dignity when his family threw out Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of Daroga Prasad Rai and daughter of senior politician Chandrika Rai?” Kumar asked.

He alleged that Aishwarya Rai's life was ruined by the Yadav family and that Lalu Prasad failed to uphold the values of social justice and women's respect during the episode.

Neeraj Kumar also criticised Tejashwi Yadav, saying:“Tejashwi Yadav still refers to Tej Pratap as his elder brother, despite his expulsion. Is this not a game of cat and mouse being played by Lalu and Tejashwi? Who is really calling the shots?”

Nikhil Anand, BJP's national general secretary of the OBC wing, echoed similar sentiments, accusing the Yadav family of ignoring the dignity of Aishwarya Rai and her family.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav! It is natural for you to worry about your honour. But when your entire family should have stood with Aishwarya Rai, you all remained silent,” Anand said.

He further criticised Lalu's attempt to project a moral high ground through Tej Pratap's expulsion.

“Today, for the first time since the formation of RJD, you seem to care about character and reputation. But what about the dignity of Daroga Prasad Rai's granddaughter? Wasn't her respect auctioned off by your family's actions?” Anand said.

He also raised a critical question:“If everyone, including Sadhu Yadav (Lalu's brother-in-law), knew about Tej Pratap's temperament, why was Aishwarya Rai forced into this marriage? Was her family deceived in the name of political alliance?”

The BJP leader added that while Lalu Prasad may have taken action to salvage his and RJD's image, the Yadav community now demands answers about the injustice faced by Aishwarya Rai.