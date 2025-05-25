Saudi Arabia To Allow Alcohol Sales At 600 Sites By 2026 To Lure Tourists

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Saudi Arabia is set to lift its long-standing ban on alcohol at 600 tourist sites by 2026, as part of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's Vision 2030 initiative to boost international tourism. The move aims to attract visitors ahead of the 2034 FIFA World Cup and 2030 Expo.

Under the new policy, licensed locations such as five-star hotels, luxury resorts, and expat-friendly compounds will be allowed to sell wine, beer, and cider. However, booze will still be banned in public, homes, shops, and fan zones, with spirits and hard liquor above 20% ABV remaining prohibited.

The decision is a significant shift for the ultra-conservative Kingdom, which has traditionally maintained a strict ban on alcohol. Officials hope that controlled alcohol sales in tourist areas like Neom, Sindalah Island, and the Red Sea Project will help Saudi Arabia compete with Gulf rivals like the UAE and Bahrain.

Licensed venues will operate under a tightly regulated system, with trained staff and strict rules to prevent abuse and uphold the Kingdom's Islamic values. The goal, authorities said, is to "welcome the world without losing cultural identity" and position Saudi Arabia as a "progressive, yet respectful player on the global tourism map."

The plan is set to roll out in 2026, eight years before the World Cup kicks off. Several global hotel chains are already adjusting their blueprints to accommodate booze zones, with tourism bosses expecting a surge in new jobs and international investment.

The move comes after Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, sparked controversy earlier this year by announcing that alcohol would be banned entirely at the 2034 World Cup.