Saudi Arabia To Allow Alcohol Sales At 600 Sites By 2026 To Lure Tourists
Under the new policy, licensed locations such as five-star hotels, luxury resorts, and expat-friendly compounds will be allowed to sell wine, beer, and cider. However, booze will still be banned in public, homes, shops, and fan zones, with spirits and hard liquor above 20% ABV remaining prohibited.
The decision is a significant shift for the ultra-conservative Kingdom, which has traditionally maintained a strict ban on alcohol. Officials hope that controlled alcohol sales in tourist areas like Neom, Sindalah Island, and the Red Sea Project will help Saudi Arabia compete with Gulf rivals like the UAE and Bahrain.
Licensed venues will operate under a tightly regulated system, with trained staff and strict rules to prevent abuse and uphold the Kingdom's Islamic values. The goal, authorities said, is to "welcome the world without losing cultural identity" and position Saudi Arabia as a "progressive, yet respectful player on the global tourism map."
The plan is set to roll out in 2026, eight years before the World Cup kicks off. Several global hotel chains are already adjusting their blueprints to accommodate booze zones, with tourism bosses expecting a surge in new jobs and international investment.
The move comes after Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, sparked controversy earlier this year by announcing that alcohol would be banned entirely at the 2034 World Cup.
