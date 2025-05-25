Patiala's Kali Mata Mandir Sarovar To Be Rejuvenated
The sarovar (historic water tank) of the temple that dried up 30 years ago would be rejuvenated, Mann told the media after paying obeisance. He said the sarovar would be desilted and waterproofed, besides stonework along the banks and pathways would be relaid. The Chief Minister said this would preserve its sanctity and make it more accessible and aesthetically aligned with heritage architecture.
He said the back gate that serves as a primary access point during traffic is proposed to be reopened and renovated. Mann said simultaneously all temple entrances will be aesthetically restored to maintain architectural symmetry and improve crowd circulation. The Chief Minister said, keeping with Sikh and Hindu traditions of community service, daily langar service would be started.
He said a comprehensive master plan with future construction, heritage preservation, pilgrim services, sanitation, parking and traffic flow in consultation with urban and religious planning experts is being prepared. The devotee hall will be upgraded to a fully air-conditioned hall. The temple's significance is reflected in the fact that approximately 25,000 devotees visit daily, around one lakh on Saturdays, whereas during Navratri festivals the number rises to 1.5 lakh.
Mann and Kejriwal told the media that it is a proud privilege for them to have got the chance to pay obeisance at this highly revered place, adding that Shri Kali Mata Mandir, located in the cultural capital of Punjab, is one of the historic temples in northern India.
They said this temple stands as a testament to Punjab's rich spiritual heritage and royal patronage. The temple houses a six-foot idol of Maa Kali and the sacred Paawan Jyot from Bengal. The temple complex also houses an older shrine of Shri Raj Rajeshwari-ji, an embodiment of Shakti.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment