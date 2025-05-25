Hailey Bieber Shows Love Following Justin Bieber's Steamy Duet With SZA On Stage
The 28-year-old model shared videos of the performance on Instagram Stories, captioned with emojis of a face holding back tears and a smiley face with hearts.In one video, Hailey captured the moment when SZA held Justin's face and kissed his hand multiple times, dancing with him on stage.
Hailey's reaction to the intimate moment was one of adoration, showcasing her love and support for her husband.
The concert took place amid months of speculation about the Biebers' marriage.
Hailey recently addressed the rumours in an interview, stating that they were "not real" and that she has a "real life" with her family and loved ones, as per E! News.
As a new mom, Hailey has been particularly affected by the online chatter about her relationship.
"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," she said.
Despite the scrutiny, Hailey admitted that she has learned from Justin's experience in handling online negativity.
