TVS To Launch Norton Motorcycles In India By Year-End – Royal Enfield Rivalry Heats Up

TVS is launching Norton motorcycles in India to compete with Royal Enfield. Models like the Norton Commando 961, V4 SV, and V4 CR will be imported by the end of this year.

Royal Enfield bikes are a big hit in India, loved for their style and performance. Indian manufacturer TVS is introducing Norton Motorcycles, a premium British brand, to shake up Royal Enfield's dominance.

This move could reshape India's premium motorcycle segment. TVS confirmed Norton bikes are coming to India by year-end, following the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) reducing import duties on UK-made two-wheelers from 100% to just 10%.

According to TVS Managing Director Sudarshan Venu, this will significantly lower prices and allow TVS to expand its premium offerings in India. TVS acquired Norton in 2020 for ₹153 crore and has since invested ₹1,000 crore to revamp and expand the brand. Expected initial models include the Norton Commando 961, V4 SV, and V4 CR.

These motorcycles will be imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs) from Norton's Solihull plant in the UK. TVS plans to use these high-end bikes to establish brand presence before introducing locally made versions. The company has ambitious plans to launch six new motorcycles by 2027, some of which may be assembled or manufactured in India.

Norton is also working on developing mid-range bikes in the 300-400cc segment, aiming to compete directly with Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson, Triumph, and Honda. While there's no official launch date, Norton's India debut is expected during the festive season in September or October.