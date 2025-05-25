Education Ministry Announces Readiness For General Secondary Certificate Examinations In June

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced the completion of all preparations for the commencement of the General Secondary Certificate Examinations, slated to begin in June, with the participation of over 15,600 students from both genders, distributed across 83 examination centers throughout the country.

In a statement on Sunday, MoEHE highlighted that this state of readiness comes as part of a holistic plan to ensure that examinations are held in a regularized and safe educational environment that observes individual differences, fairness, and equal opportunity for all students.

The examination schedules have been prepared based on rigorous scientific principles to ensure a gradual distribution of subjects and a balance between academic and psychological dimensions, thereby alleviating pressure on students and affording them well-considered rest intervals, the statement read.

It affirmed that the scheduling also considered the need to avoid consecutive testing in subjects that require heightened concentration and cognitive engagement, without appropriate spacing.

In addition, MoEHE underlined that it adopts a fully integrated assessment framework, commencing with the development of specification tables and extending through the phases of question formulation, examination printing, and secured distribution in accordance with rigorously controlled procedures that preserve the confidentiality of the content and the integrity of its delivery.

The test booklets are enclosed in sealed envelopes designated for each examination committee, transported under direct security oversight, and are not opened except in the presence of specialized committees within the schools, the statement stressed.

The Ministry explained that the assessment procedures incorporate a pilot scoring phase that precedes the general scoring process. This phase is designed to evaluate the effectiveness and clarity of test items and assess the fairness of score distribution. It also ensures geographic representation of schools and academic tracks across the nation, thereby enhancing the credibility of the data analysis and the quality of the outcomes.



The statement noted that the scoring process is conducted in two phases, namely automated scoring for multiple-choice items and manual scoring for constructed-response questions.

The manual scoring is conducted by experienced teachers who follow rigorous procedures to uphold fairness and accuracy.

Furthermore, the test booklets are subjected to a multi-tiered review mechanism that begins with the scorer, proceeds through a table leader, and concludes with an independent central review, ensuring that every mark is documented in full alignment with student interest and the principles of equity.

Director of the Student Assessment Department, Ibrahim Abdullah Al Muhannadi, said fairness and transparency represent the core pillars of work in all evaluation phases, adding that every single student will obtain an assessment that reflects his or her actual academic level, since scoring and review procedures are designed to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity, Al Muhannadi explained.

He pointed out that these examinations are not merely a conclusion of an academic phase, but rather a strategic instrument that reflects the quality of education and the maturity of the educational system, as the Ministry is unflaggingly working to advance assessment tools in conformity with global standards and enhance students' capacities for critical thinking and analytical reasoning, thereby preparing them for a more effective and sustainable academic and professional life.

Al Muhannadi indicated that the Ministry has instituted dedicated procedures for students enrolled in inclusive education programs and those with disabilities, encompassing measures such as test accommodations, the allocation of specialized committees, or extended time allowances based on the classified level of educational support required for each student, thereby affirming the Ministry's commitment to ensuring equal opportunity.

MoEHE has also developed an array student-focused support initiatives, including the grade enhancement system for twelfth-grade students, which permits re-sitting for the second session to improve academic averages, as well as online remote assessments for hospitalized students and their companions, ensuring continuity in assessment without compromising the integrity of the educational process, he said.

Overall, MoEHE is currently working to update assessment tools to keep pace with global advancements, primarily leveraging artificial intelligence. Achieving equilibrium between written examinations and continuous assessment serves to reinforce students' authentic competencies while anchoring the evaluation process in their classroom attendance and active engagement on school campuses.

Notably, all these efforts are part of MoEHE's commitment to providing a fair, regularized, and stimulating testing experience that honors students' interests, supports their psychological and educational stability, and reflects a holistic vision in pursuit of advancing assessment tools in alignment with Qatar's educational goals and the Qatar National Vision 2030.