Europe's Budget Airlines To Introduce Option Of Ultra Cheap Standing Seats Starting 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Several major European airlines are planning to swap some of their economic seats with alternative more cost-effective standing seats starting 2026, according to a recent report by EuroWeekly news.

This move was introduced for the purpose of cutting costs of flight and offering ultra-low fares for passengers traveling with a tight budget, particularly in short flights under 2 hours.

Dubbed 'Skyrider 2.0,' the saddle-style seats were designed by the Italian company Aviointeriors back in 2018, and they are about to become a reality by the start of next year 2026, as major European airlines, such as Ryanair, are openly supporting the idea.

The seats are designed with a 45-degree angle tilted seating area where passengers will have to use their legs and core muscles for support.

The design resembles a padded bicycle saddle, or a tram standing seat anchored to the floor and ceiling, and includes a seatbelt for safety.

Each seat cuts down leg room by nearly 50% and is about half the weight of a standard airline seat, which helps reduce fuel consumption and turnaround time.

Public reactions vary between those welcoming the idea and are excited about the prospect of cheaper affordable flights, while others raise concern about loss of dignity and comfort, comparing it to standing on a crowded train.

The Skyrider seats have reportedly passed all required safety and crashworthiness tests, including rapid-exit drills, however, final approval from aviation regulators is still pending for use only in short flights under 90 minutes (2 hours).

Spain and some Eastern European countries are also interested in adopting these new seats, and if the model proves successful, other regions, including the US, South America, and Asia may quickly follow suit.