Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Ayodhya’S Hanuman Garhi Temple [Watch Video]

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. Photos and videos of the couple are going viral on social media. Temple priests presented them with garlands and shawls.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli visited Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple to seek blessings. Photos and videos of the couple praying at the sacred site have gone viral, drawing attention across social media platforms.

News agency ANI posted a video on their X account, showing Anushka and Virat standing next to each other with folded hands. Anushka also has her head covered. The couple prayed traditionally. Temple priests also presented them with garlands and shawls.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, visited and offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. twitter/pJAGntObsE

- ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

During their stay in Ayodhya, Anushka wore a violet suit, while Virat wore a cream-colored shirt. The priest performing the puja at the temple blessed Virat Kohli by placing his hand on his head. He felicitated both Virat and Anushka by offering them garlands offered to Lord Hanuman. During this time, many people were trying to touch the celebrities, but the couple didn't react. The couple then visited the main temple to see Lord Ram. Virushka gazed at the idol of Lord Ram for a long time. They also toured the temple and admired its beauty.

Anushka and Virat recently visited Vrindavan as well. This visit comes just days after Anushka and Virat met spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. A day before this, Virat had announced his retirement from Test cricket. A video of the couple taking blessings from the saint was shared on X by the guru's disciples. The couple spent more than three hours at the Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram near Varah Ghat.