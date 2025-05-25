In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi Mentions Uttarakhand-Based Artist Jeevan Joshi Who Is He?

MENAFN - Live Mint) During the 122nd episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged a Uttarakhand-based wood craftsman, Jeevan Joshi, for his determination despite suffering from polio. The Prime Minister hailed the Haldwani-based artist for his aspirations to fly high despite enduring challenges due to the highly infectious disease that has affected his leg, making it difficult for him to walk.

“In this fight, Jeevan ji gave birth to a unique art form called Baget. He creates beautiful artefacts using dry bark fallen from pine trees,” Modi said.

“Each of his creations carries the fragrance of Uttarakhand's soil. The pieces of wood at times turn into the folk instruments of the mountains, while sometimes they carry the soul of the Himalayas,” he said.

“His work is not just art, it is devotion,” Modi added.

The PM , further heaping praise on the artist, concluded that artists like Jeevan Joshi“remind us that no matter what the circumstances are, if intentions are strong, nothing is impossible.”

“His name is Jeevan, and he has truly shown us the real meaning of life.”



Who is Jeevan Chandra

Joshi, a skilled wood craftsman from Kathgharia, Haldwani, received the Kala Sadhak Samman award in 2021. This prestigious award is given to artists who have made significant contributions to traditional arts and crafts. It was presented to him by the late Mohan Upreti Lok Sanskriti Kala and Vigyan Shodh Sansthan. Jeevan Joshi had been working in woodcraft for over 20 years, creating beautiful artworks by carving the bark of pine trees, known locally as baguette.

Contributions and Training

Joshi not only created art but also trained children and young people in woodcraft. His efforts helped keep the traditional art alive and growing. Cultural expert Gaurishankar Kandpal said the award was a proud moment for Jeevan Joshi and boosted his morale. In 2018, Joshi had also received the Senior Fellowship from the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) under the Ministry of Culture.

Exhibitions and Awards

Joshi participated in exhibitions organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology. He held successful exhibitions in Lucknow (2018) and Kolkata (2019). The Nainital District Industries Centre honoured him with the Utkrisht Shilpi Award. Hemant Joshi, president of the awarding organisation, praised Jeevan's dedication and said the Kala Sadhak Samman was well deserved.