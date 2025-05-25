QNA Golden Jubilee: Five Decades Of Development And Professionalism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) will celebrate today its Golden Jubilee, marking the 50 years of achievements since its founding on May 25, 1975 that see it hold a prominent regional and international status.

Since its establishment, QNA has served as an official platform for broadcasting the country's news, development, and accomplishments domestically and abroad, playing an active role in shaping a modern image of the State of Qatar on regional and international stages.

Launched under Amiri Decree No. 94 of 1975, QNA has embraced a clear mission: to deliver accurate and reliable news content that reflects the state's policies and its approach of transparency and openness to the world.

Throughout its development, QNA has remained committed to strong foundations and enduring principles of accuracy, responsibility, credibility, and integrity in reporting and covering events both locally and globally. The agency has consistently worked to strengthen the role of national media as a key pillar of comprehensive development.

As it marks its Golden Jubilee, the State's official news agency proudly and confidently reflects on the media milestones it has achieved over the past decades. Since its launch 50 years ago, QNA has not remained confined to its founding framework but has embarked on a continuous journey of growth, modernization, and development to keep pace with media and technological advancements, reinforcing its role as a leading news platform that provides timely and comprehensive coverage of both local and global events.

QNA was quick to recognize the challenges posed by the rise of digital media, with its widespread reach and accessibility, attracting vast audiences worldwide. In response to this reality, and as part of its ongoing development plans, the agency entered a significant partnership with global tech giant Microsoft last October, expanding its use of AI tools across its departments. This collaboration aims to align with global advancements in AI usage, particularly in media and journalism, empowering QNA to lead in efficiency, precision, and innovation in media production, and to support its ambition to remain at the forefront of digital transformation in the industry.

Further reinforcing its modernisation strategy, QNA launched a revamped website and mobile app in December 2024 to enhance its digital presence and deliver advanced media content utilizing the latest technologies.

The new website is user-friendly and technologically up to date, featuring an AI-powered chatbot to provide readers with quick and accurate information. New sections have been added for easier access to local and international news, including dedicated tabs for the activities of H H the Amir, H H the Deputy Amir, H E the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and HE the Shura Council Speaker.

The site also includes links to live local TV channels, and offers useful services like prayer times, 24/7 weather updates, and information on major events and exhibitions hosted in Qatar.