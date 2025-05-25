Qatar Participates In International Family Forum In Istanbul

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), recently participated in the International Family Forum held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Organized by the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services, the forum convened under the theme“OurFamilyOurFuture.”

Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at MSDF H E Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al-Thani, chaired Qatar's delegation to the forum.

The forum focused on strengthening and protecting the institutions of family and marriage, as well as fostering the well-being of future generations and robust demographic structures.

The event aimed to enhance understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing families and communities, and to establish a common platform for discussions on how to better protect, empower, and support families in their vital roles.

The ministry also took part in a ministerial session titled“Integrating Family-Oriented Policies: National and International Efforts.”

During the session, the ministry emphasized Qatar's strong commitment to supporting and empowering families, noting that contemporary challenges require comprehensive policies rooted in scientific research.

This is particularly crucial given demographic shifts, domestic violence, and social changes brought about by technology and work.

Additionally, the ministry participated in the third dialogue session,“The Family in the Era of Digital Screens.” This session highlighted the challenges posed by digital technologies and social media on families, including their impact on family cohesion, upbringing, and mental health, stressing the importance of balanced technology use and the activation of awareness programs to reinforce family values.

On the sidelines of the forum, Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs, H E Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al-Thani, met with Palestinian Minister of Social Development H E Dr. Samah Abu Al Awn. Their discussion centered on avenues of cooperation between the two ministries and methods of providing support to affected Palestinian families.

Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs also met with Nigeria's Minister of Women Affairs H E Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim. They reviewed the mandates of the Women Affairs Ministry and explored collaborative opportunities and support mechanisms between the two ministries.

Separately, Her Excellency held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services of the Republic of Turkiye H E Leman Yenigun. The discussion focused on bilateral cooperation and the exchange of expertise in child protection and technology.