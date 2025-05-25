QFFD, Aga Khan Development Network Sign Mou To Advance Sustainable Development
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance cooperation in inclusive and sustainable development, establishing a foundation for long-term collaboration with a particular focus on supporting countries facing urgent and complex development challenges.
The agreement outlines potential areas of cooperation across five key thematic pillars: economic development, healthcare services and climate resilience, urban rehabilitation and cultural heritage, education and research, and social and community development.
By leveraging respective resources, technical expertise, and global networks, QFFD and AKDN seek to implement integrated, multi-sectoral initiatives that are rooted in local contexts and deliver meaningful global impact. This collaboration reaffirms a unified vision and shared commitment to addressing today's most pressing challenges by scaling sustainable development outcomes, empowering vulnerable communities.
The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, Chairperson of the Qatar Fund for Development H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network
H H Prince Rahim Aga Khan, alongside senior leadership from both entities.
