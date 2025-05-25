IPL 2025: Couldn’T Make It To Playoffs, But The Team Put In A Strong Effort, Says DC's Rizvi
Punjab Kings posted 206/8 in their 20 overs, but Delhi Capitals chased down the target with three balls to spare, courtesy of Sameer Rizvi's unbeaten 58 off 25 balls and Karun Nair's 44 off 27.
Reflecting on his match-winning performance, Rizvi said,“When I came in to bat, the required rate was high. My approach was to take three or four balls to settle in and then start attacking. Karun Nair, on the other hand, smashed four boundaries in an over, which eased the pressure on me and allowed me to take my time.”
“We have to maintain a winning mindset in the IPL. Last year, even 260 was chasable, so on a flat wicket, 200 is definitely chasable. You have to stay positive when you're chasing. I was confident because it was a good wicket, and I backed myself to play my shots,” he added.
When asked about his maiden IPL fifty, Rizvi expressed,“I felt very relaxed. The things I used to think about - what I need to do, how I need to play - I was finally able to execute them in this match. I feel really good about how I played, because this is exactly what I aspire to do.”
Delhi Capitals finished their IPL 2025 campaign with seven wins, six losses, and one match washed out due to rain. As they wrap up the season in fifth place, the 21-year-old batter said,“Winning or losing isn't in our hands. What is in our hands is playing good cricket. Everyone gave their best throughout the tournament. We couldn't make it to the playoffs, but overall, the team put in a strong effort.”
