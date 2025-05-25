Budanov Shares Video Of Ukrainian Defenders Returning From Russian Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, has shared a video capturing the return of Ukrainian defenders freed from Russian captivity on May 24.

According to Ukrinform, Budanov posted the video on Telegram , stating,“The major exchange continues. Today we welcome another 307 of our defenders to their homeland.”

He also expressed his joy for those reunited with their loved ones, emphasizing,“We will continue to work until every Ukrainian returns.”

As reported by Ukrinform, 390 prisoners returned to Ukraine on May 23 as part of the“1,000-for-1,000” exchange. The following day, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that an additional 307 Ukrainian soldiers had been released from Russian captivity.

21 servicemen fromof Internal Affairs among those released from Russian captivity - Klymenko

According to the Coordination Center, all 307 soldiers freed on May 24 were men, including privates and sergeants.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets noted that the youngest released soldier is 25 years old, while the oldest is 61. Several of the returning defenders suffer from illnesses and injuries.

Photo credit: Ukraine's Ombudsman