Budanov Shares Video Of Ukrainian Defenders Returning From Russian Captivity
According to Ukrinform, Budanov posted the video on Telegram , stating,“The major exchange continues. Today we welcome another 307 of our defenders to their homeland.”
He also expressed his joy for those reunited with their loved ones, emphasizing,“We will continue to work until every Ukrainian returns.”
As reported by Ukrinform, 390 prisoners returned to Ukraine on May 23 as part of the“1,000-for-1,000” exchange. The following day, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that an additional 307 Ukrainian soldiers had been released from Russian captivity.
Read also: 21 servicemen from Ministry of Internal Affairs among those released from Russian captivity - Klymenko
According to the Coordination Center, all 307 soldiers freed on May 24 were men, including privates and sergeants.
Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets noted that the youngest released soldier is 25 years old, while the oldest is 61. Several of the returning defenders suffer from illnesses and injuries.
Photo credit: Ukraine's Ombudsman
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment