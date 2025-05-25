Ukrainian Soldier From Zhytomyr Region, Previously Missing, Returns From Captivity
His wife, Lidiia Sydorchuk, shared the story with a Ukrinform correspondent.
"Volodymyr turned 50 on July 14, 2024, and on July 15 he received a draft notice. By the end of summer, he was sent to a training center, and later to the 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade. On October 24, he called me and said he was leaving from near Pokrovsk for the front line. After that, there was no contact," Lidiia said.
A month later, the family found a video on social media showing that Volodymyr had been captured, though there was no official confirmation - he remained listed as missing in action.
"I went to the military enlistment office every day, called and wrote wherever I could. There was no information at all. Just before Easter, we received a letter from Volodymyr. He wrote that he was in captivity and loved us all," she said.
Lidiia shared that with each prisoner exchange, she hoped her husband would be among those returning but she had no idea he would be freed this time.
"He already called me. He said, 'I'm in Ukraine. Is everything okay at home?' We are overjoyed," she said.Read also: 21 servicemen from Ministry of Internal Affairs among those released from Russian captivity - Klymenko
At home, Volodymyr is awaited by his wife, two daughters, son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.
As reported by Ukrinform, 307 Ukrainian soldiers were returned from Russian captivity on May 24.
Photo credit: Chudniv Town Council Facebook page
