Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai: Traffic Delays Expected On Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road On May 25

2025-05-24 11:22:32
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Motorists are advised to expect delays on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, also known as E311, on Sunday, May 25, 2025 due to scheduled roadworks.

There will be a partial closure affecting two out of three lanes on the service road of E311 heading from Sharjah to Dubai, according to Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The closure will be in effect from 12am to 8am.

Drivers are urged to plan their trips in advance and allow extra travel time to avoid congestion.

The authority also announced a partial closure of Al Ittihad Road in both directions on Sunday, May 25.

The closure will affect three out of five lanes between Dubai and Sharjah, from 12 midnight until 10am, due to scheduled road works.

