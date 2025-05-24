Look: How Sheikh Zayed Planted Seeds Of Agriculture, Transformed UAE's Landscape

In the span of over 50 years, the UAE has gone from being known as a sandy terrain where agriculture would fail, to an environmentally diverse area.

While the desert remains an iconic landscape of the country and part of the UAE's culture and heritage, green spaces are also now commonly found across the different emirates.

A drive through the Emirates will see rising sand dunes give way to lush, green trees; a place where all kinds of nature thrives – and it all started with the Founding Father's sustainability efforts.

"Experts predicted the failure of agriculture in the country," according to a documentary by Abu Dhabi Media Office, on the sustainability efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed.

Proving the critics wrong, the Founding Father created a landscape with palm trees, oases and greenery; the leader took it upon himself to directly advise the population on where to plant, and what to plant.

"He was eager to learn about every stone, tree and bird in the region" said Ali Ahmed Al Kindi, an author and researcher in local history and heritage.

When Sheikh Zayed became the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in the 1960s, he set up the Department of Agriculture in Al Ain. He once said: "Give me agriculture, and I will guarantee you civilisation".

The department played a significant role in establishing farms and creating research centres to address agricultural challenges, said Mubarak Ali Al Qusaili, Executive Director of the Agricultural Affairs Sector in Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Al Qusaili also spoke of stories, recounted by his father, of Sheikh Zayed's journey on camelback in 1953, from Al Ain through Liwa to reach Ghayathi. "During the visit, he spoke about palm trees and offered guidance on their care," Al Qusaili said.

The late leader was one to initiate new practices, lead by example. He started the first mangrove plantation on Sir Bani Yas Island, and accompanied his countrymen at sea, advising them on the areas to plant mangroves, said Maitha Mohamed Al Hameli, Section Head for Marine Biodiversity Assessment and Conservation, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD).

Mangroves now occupy 155 square kilometres of the UAE's coastline. As the country grew into its own and the trees bore fruits of hard labour, the Founding Father invited the experts who had once claimed that agriculture would not work in UAE, according to a documentary by Abu Dhabi Media Office. The experts were "surprised by what they saw," and realised that Sheikh Zayed was educated, knowledgeable and willing to take action.

Reflecting the vision of the Founding Father, as UAE continues to expand modern infrastructure, efforts to increase natural spaces go hand-in-hand. In November, the Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority completed seven new projects in a Dh245-million initiative , seeking to plant and beautify key intersections on Sheikh Zayed and Al Khail Roads. On these roads, 2.5 million flowers and ornamental plants stand alongside 6,500 trees, complemented by advanced, water-efficient irrigation systems.

