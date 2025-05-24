5 Transfer Targets Manchester United May Lose After Another Champions League Less Campaign
Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres just completed a stunning campaign, scoring 39 goals in 33 Primeira Liga matches. With Sporting sealing Champions League qualification, the Swede reportedly prefers clubs that can offer him European football. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Barcelona are on his personal shortlist. United are not.
Liam Delap was considered a 'priority' for Manchester United earlier in the transfer window. However, their recent defeat has tilted the scales. Chelsea is now reportedly leading the race for the striker, with his departure from Ipswich Town expected in the summer.
Xavi Simons, currently with RB Leipzig, is expected to pursue a move to a club that can offer Champions League football. With United no longer in that picture, their interest may not be enough to convince the highly-rated talent.
Manchester United reportedly held talks with Lyon for Rayan Cherki, according to Sky Sports Germany. However, with the club missing out on Europe's top competition, other suitors could now swoop in for the French playmaker.
Victor Osimhen, on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, now has options. Galatasaray can promise Champions League action next season. Whether he stays in Turkey, returns to Italy, or moves to another Champions League-qualified club, a transfer to United appears increasingly unlikely.
