Russia Encourages Local Taxi Production Via New Law
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has approved a new regulation aimed at enhancing the domestic manufacturing of taxis within the nation.
The official legislation was made public on Friday via the national legal information platform.
Under the new rules, cars intended for taxi service must fulfill one of two criteria to be added to the official taxi database.
They either need to accumulate a designated number of "localization points" or be manufactured through a specialized investment agreement established between March 1, 2022, and March 1, 2025.
"Localization points" are awarded based on the extent to which a vehicle uses Russian-made components and materials or is assembled on Russian territory.
Currently, the threshold for localization stands at 3,200 points. However, this benchmark is expected to rise to 3,700 points by the year 2028, reflecting a gradual push to further encourage local production.
