Zaluzhny Urges Ukraine to Reconsider Territorial Reclamation Goals
(MENAFN) Valery Zaluzhny, the former top military leader of Ukraine, has suggested that the country should reconsider its aim to reclaim areas currently under Russian control. Speaking candidly, he indicated that only through a “miracle” could Ukraine hope to achieve such an objective.
“I hope that there are no people in this hall who are still hoping for some miracle… that will bring peace to Ukraine and will bring back the borders of 1991 or 2022,” remarked Zaluzhny during a defense industry forum hosted by Ukraine.
Now serving as Kiev’s envoy to the United Kingdom, he made these comments while addressing delegates on Thursday.
The former general was referencing Kiev’s persistent assertions of control over Crimea and four additional territories that have become part of Russia. Crimea opted to join Russia following the 2014 Maidan uprising, which was supported by Western powers.
Subsequently, in late 2022, the Donetsk and Lugansk republics, along with the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, also chose to integrate with Russia amid a worsening of the armed conflict earlier that year.
Despite these developments, Kiev has consistently rejected the legitimacy of the referendums held in these territories and maintains its legal claim to sovereignty over them.
