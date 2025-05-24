403
EU Stresses Commitment to Constructive Tariff Talks
(MENAFN) European Commission Vice President and chief trade negotiator Maros Sefcovic reaffirmed the European Union's dedication to balanced talks with the United States on Friday evening.
His statement followed Leader Donald Trump's announcement of a proposed 50 percent levy on European products set to begin in June.
“The EU is fully engaged, committed to securing a deal that works for both,” Sefcovic posted on X after discussions with business leaders.
He emphasized that “EU-US trade is unmatched & must be guided by mutual respect, not threats.”
Sefcovic also noted that the EU “stands ready to defend our interests,” signaling the bloc's preparedness to safeguard its economic priorities.
These comments came as a direct response to Trump's online message, which accused the EU of taking advantage of the U.S. in commercial relations.
Trump warned that his administration would enforce a 50 percent duty on goods from Europe starting June 1 unless production is moved to American soil.
Describing the EU as “very difficult to deal with,” Trump pointed to issues such as trade obstacles, financial penalties on companies, and an annual trade gap exceeding USD250 billion.
He declared that “our discussions with them are going nowhere,” and characterized the proposed tariffs as a necessary measure.
