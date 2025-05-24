Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Protesters Urge UK to End Arms Support to Israel

2025-05-24 02:10:15
(MENAFN) Thousands of activists assembled outside 10 Downing Street on Friday, rallying under the slogan “Emergency Protest – Stop Arming Israel – Words Are Not Enough.”

The crowd called on the British government to immediately cease weapons shipments to Israel and to implement tangible measures in light of the worsening humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

This demonstration was organized by a coalition of pro-Palestinian organizations, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC). It follows what many have identified as the UK government’s most forceful public critique of Israeli military operations to date.

Earlier in the week, Premier Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy described Israel’s offensive in Gaza as “egregious” and labeled the suffering of Palestinian civilians “abominable.”

However, protestors and human rights advocates argue that verbal criticism is insufficient.

Many held placards with messages such as “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” and “Stop arming Israel,” emphasizing the urgency for concrete governmental intervention.

