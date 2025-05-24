403
QICCA's Arbitrator Training Programme Graduates New Cohort
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA), in cooperation with the Community Service and Continuing Education Center at Qatar University, concluded its specialised training programme aimed at preparing and qualifying arbitrators. The initiative is designed to equip Qatari professionals and residents working in the country with practical and legal expertise in the field of commercial arbitration.
Secretary-General of QICCA, Ibrahim Shahbik, supervised the graduation ceremony of 24 participants representing various governmental and semi-governmental entities. The ceremony followed the final stage of the programme, which featured a simulated arbitration trial.
On the occasion, Shahbik reaffirmed QICCA's commitment to continuing its arbitrator training programme since its inception, emphasising the importance of building a pool of qualified arbitrators through a curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with procedural and practical skills.
He also noted the strong interest in the programme and QICCA's support for graduates in gaining real-world experience through various channels and initiatives.
The programme, held at Qatar University, consisted of five stages covering key topics such as the concept and practical applications of commercial arbitration, case management procedures from the arbitrator's perspective, and the drafting of arbitration awards. The programme concluded with a practical training session featuring a mock arbitration involving all trainees.
