QFZ, Samsung C&T Corporation Sign Agreement To Launch Grand Projects In Digital, Green Infrastructure

Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Samsung C&T Corporation signed a landmark strategic agreement, reaffirming their long-term partnership on a series of high-impact, sustainability-driven, and innovation-led projects within Qatar's Free Zones and the region.

The agreement was signed with HE Minister of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the QFZ's Board of Directors, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar, Yoon Hyunsoo in attendance.

The agreement was formalized by HE Chief Executive Officer of QFZ, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Samsung C&T Corporation, Se-Chul Oh, on the margins of the Qatar Economic Forum 2025, which was held over the course of three days.

Under the agreement, QFZ and Samsung C&T will collaborate on five transformative projects, which include: a Competency Center in Solar Technologies, a 285 MW ground solar farm, an off-grid rooftop solar energy solutions, a low-carbon bioproducts plant and a cutting-edge digital infrastructure project.

These projects reflect the shared commitment of both parties to advancing climate-conscious development while delivering long-term economic value through localization, job creation, and technology transfer. The projects are expected to generate significant employment opportunities across engineering, clean technology, and data services.

The solar competency center will serve as a distribution hub and launchpad for the region's most ambitious solar initiatives, backed by international engineering expertise.

Meanwhile, the green energy initiatives, including the solar farm and rooftop systems, will power QFZ's investor ecosystem and contribute to Qatar's growing reputation as a regional sustainability leader.

The low-carbon plant will produce next-generation bioproducts, while the advanced digital infrastructure project will support the digital transformation of businesses in Qatar and across the region.

Commenting on this partnership, HE Chief Executive Officer of QFZ, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani said: 'This agreement with Samsung C&T is a defining moment in our mission to transform Qatar into a global platform for sustainable innovation and advanced technologies. It exemplifies how strategic partnerships can unlock long-term value across economic, environmental, and societal dimensions, while directly contributing to the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through initiatives spanning green energy, digital infrastructure, and bio-industrial solutions, we are creating the foundations of a resilient, diversified economy powered by knowledge, clean technology, and global collaboration. Qatar Free Zones Authority is proud to lead this transformation, enabling international pioneers like Samsung C&T to shape the industries of tomorrow from the heart of Qatar'.

For his part, President & CEO at Samsung C&T Corporation, Se Chul Oh said: 'It is a privilege to be part of today's momentous occasion, marking the signing of this important agreement with Qatar Free Zones Authority. Samsung C&T Corporation has been actively engaged in the Qatari market for many years, where we have successfully delivered some of the country's most significant projects in power, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Qatar Free Zones Authority across a diverse range of sectors. In particular, we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to work together on clean energy initiatives, which are critical to advancing the global shift toward sustainability and supporting the green transformation currently reshaping industries worldwide'.

With facilities planned across both Ras Bufontas and Umm Alhoul Free Zones, the partnership will leverage Qatar's strategic connectivity and robust infrastructure to serve both local and regional markets.

By aligning sustainability with innovation, and ambition with execution, this agreement cements Qatar's Free Zones position as a preferred destination for high-value, impact-driven global partnerships.