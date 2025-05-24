403
Boeing Settles with DOJ Over 737 Max Crashes
(MENAFN) Boeing has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to pay a settlement totaling USD1.1 billion in connection with two fatal accidents involving its 737 Max aircraft.
This resolution, reported by various news outlets, enables the aerospace giant to sidestep criminal charges.
The settlement is linked to the tragic incidents of Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2019.
Combined, these disasters resulted in the loss of 346 lives, prompting global scrutiny and grounding of the aircraft model.
According to statements from the DOJ, the bulk of the settlement funds will be allocated to strengthening Boeing’s internal systems, including its compliance, safety, and quality control efforts.
Additionally, USD445 million from the total will be designated as restitution for the families of those who perished in the crashes.
Legal filings indicate that this arrangement will prevent Boeing from facing criminal indictment for allegedly providing misleading information to U.S. regulatory authorities regarding the 737 Max’s safety features prior to the accidents.
