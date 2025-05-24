Rmpstudiotm Announces Former Radio City Rockette Transforms Career Redirecting Concussion #1 Bestselling Spiritual Memoir

Gina Pero

Book Cover for Gina Pero

From the Rockettes stage to spiritual awakening, Gina Pero's bestselling memoir reveals how a concussion became the catalyst for divine purpose.

- Gina Pero

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RMPStudioTM Announces Former Radio City Rockette Transforms Career-Redirecting Concussion Into #1 Bestselling Spiritual Memoir

RMPStudioTM, a vanguard in the publishing industry known for its dedication to bringing profound and transformative stories to life, is proud to announce the latest addition to its distinguished family: acclaimed author Gina Pero. Alongside this exciting news, RMPStudioTM is also thrilled to reveal the anticipated 2025 release of Gina's groundbreaking Amazon Bestselling book, "Lipstick, Lashes, and God: Reviving the Spirit Within."

This recent publication marks a significant addition to the literary world, offering readers a compelling journey into the realms of self-empowerment and spiritual growth. Gina's book is poised to be a beacon of inspiration, weaving personal narratives with insightful wisdom, encouraging readers to explore and embrace their inner strength and spirituality.

Bridging Performance and Purpose

Pero's story addresses a common struggle for high achievers: the perceived choice between worldly success and spiritual fulfillment. "You don't have to dim your light to be spiritual," she emphasizes. "You were divinely designed to shine authentically."

The book unfolds in three movements Preparation, Performance, and Purpose, mirroring both Pero's dance background and the universal journey of spiritual awakening. Each chapter concludes with practical applications of the Lipstick, Lashes, and God framework, transforming personal narrative into actionable wisdom.

A Universal Message Through Personal Experience

"I wrote this book for every sensitive soul who's been told to 'toughen up,' every performer questioning their path, and every person who's discovered that what makes them 'different' might actually be their greatest gift," says Pero. "My curved spine wasn't a limitation it was my signature. My sensitivity wasn't weakness it was my superpower. Even my life-altering injury became the beginning of my true purpose."

The memoir chronicles pivotal moments including:

.Dancing professionally despite scoliosis and five years in a back brace

.Four words from a teacher that saved her dance career when she was ready to quit

.Finding spiritual connection in unexpected places, from Quebec cathedrals to Japanese temples

.How a backstage concussion during her second Rockettes season became divine intervention

.Discovering authentic calling through surrender and unexpected connections

About Gina Pero

Gina Pero is a former Radio City Rockette, certified coach, and spiritual teacher who has performed internationally and coached hundreds of dancers. After her performing career, she founded a successful coaching practice specializing in helping performers and sensitive individuals discover their authentic purpose. She has been featured on podcasts and stages worldwide, sharing her message of transformation through challenge.

Her journey from the Rockettes stage to spiritual mentorship exemplifies the book's central theme: apparent setbacks often realign us with our true calling when we're willing to trust divine choreography.

Adriana Rosales, CEO of RMPStudioTM, expresses her enthusiasm for welcoming Gina to their family of esteemed authors. "Gina's unique voice and powerful storytelling align perfectly with our mission at RMPStudioTM to promote narratives that not only entertain but also inspire and provoke thought," says Rosales. "We are eagerly awaiting the official book launch YouTube premiere release of 'Lipstick, Lashes, and God: Reviving the Spirit Within' and are confident that it will give you a glimpse into Gina's personal writing journey."



RMPStudioTM is committed to providing updates and sneak peeks throughout the journey to publication. This partnership between Gina and RMPStudioTM signifies a shared vision of delivering impactful literature that resonates with and uplifts its audience.

For more information and future updates on "Lipstick, Lashes, and God: Reviving the Spirit Within," please contact RMPStudioTM at ... or visit

About RMPStudioTM:

RMPStudioTM, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a progressive and innovative publishing house. Renowned for uncovering exceptional literary talent, RMPStudioTM focuses on nurturing diverse voices and delivering groundbreaking narratives to a global readership.

Media Contact:

Adriana Rosales

RMPStudioTM

1180 N. Town Center Suite #100

Las Vegas, Nevada 89144

Email: ...

Website:

Adriana Rosales

RMPStudioTM a division of Adriana & CompanyTM

2015005902 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Book Launch for Author Gina Pero

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.