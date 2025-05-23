Iranian FM Says 5Th Round Of Iran-US Talks 'One Of Most Professional'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 24 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that the fifth round of Iran-US indirect talks was "one of the most professional rounds."

"I think the American side at present has a better and more clear understanding of our positions," Araghchi told Iran's state-run IRIB TV at the end of the fifth round held on Friday in Rome.

Different ideas were discussed in the fifth round, and it was decided that the two sides further review the ideas and make the arrangements for the next round, which will hopefully "enter details to some extent" if both sides accept new solutions, he said.

The indirect talks will not conclude in two or three rounds due to their complexity, said the foreign minister, adding that "the fact that we are now treading along a reasonable path is (a kind of) progress."

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on the social media platform X that the fifth round was held in a "calm and professional" atmosphere, and the date and venue of the next round will be decided and announced later.

Also on Friday, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi said on X that the fifth round has concluded "with some but not conclusive progress."

The fifth round of talks, led by Araqchi and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, lasted over three hours, reports Xinhua news agency.

Previously, the two sides held four rounds of Oman-mediated indirect talks starting in April on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions, three of which were in Oman's Muscat and one in Rome.

In recent days, US officials have repeatedly demanded that Iran completely cease uranium enrichment, a request firmly rejected by Tehran.