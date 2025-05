Lumine Group Enters Into An Agreement To Acquire Datafusion Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or“the Company”) (TSXV: LMN), a global buy-and-hold forever acquirer of communications and media software businesses, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Datafusion Systems (“Datafusion”).

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and backed by over 30 years of expertise, Datafusion provides critical secure communication and intelligence solutions for telecom operators, law enforcement, and government agencies.

This acquisition will enhance Lumine's presence in the signaling and security sector, broadening the ecosystem's product offerings and market reach. In addition, with Datafusion headquartered in Dubai, once the transaction closes, this will mark Lumine Group's first acquisition in the UAE.

“Datafusion will be a strong and exciting addition to Lumine Group,” said Tony Garcia, Chief Operating Officer at Lumine Group.“With an increasing focus on public safety and early threat detection, telecom operators, law enforcement, and government agencies have an ongoing pressing need for real time secure communication and intelligence solutions. Datafusion brings deep expertise and a solid track record in this sector, and we are excited to welcome them to Lumine Group, to share our best practices, and to learn from their decades of industry insight.”

“Joining Lumine Group will mark an exciting new chapter for our team,” said John Senior, CEO of Datafusion.“Lumine Group's long-term, buy-and-hold philosophy aligns closely with our own values and particularly that of our long-term customers and partners. With over three decades of experience, we are looking forward to completing this transaction and reinforcing our commitment to our customers and current regions, while exploring new opportunities for global growth. We look forward to what we can accomplish with Lumine Group in this next chapter.”

Closing is expected by early Q3, following customary Dubai Development Authority review and approval.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at

About Datafusion Systems

Datafusion Systems has more than 30 years of experience in the field of communication and data analytics solutions. Our field-proven products are based on state-of-the-art developments at the forefront of communication analysis technologies. Our mission is to provide data intelligence to both law enforcement authorities and enterprise customers.

