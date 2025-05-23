PACE Anti-Piracy Extends Ilok License Delivery App For Shopify To Include Rent-To-Own Licensing

Shopify Integration for iLok Licensing

iLok License Delivery App for Shopify

PACE Anti-Piracy Celebrates 40th Anniversary

PACE's iLok Shopify App now supports Rent-to-Own licenses, giving users affordable access and publishers new ways to sell software securely.

- Andrew Kirk, Vice President of PACE Anti-PiracySILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PACE Anti-Piracy , Inc., an innovator in secure license management solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its iLok License Delivery App for Shopify to include rent-to-own licenses. This new functionality provides software publishers even greater flexibility in product sales and enables customers to access premium software through affordable, structured payments.The enhanced iLok License Delivery App for Shopify now supports three license models: Perpetual, Subscription, and Rent-to-Own. With rent-to-own licensing plans, customers can start using the software immediately, with the convenience of manageable monthly payments. After completing a predetermined number of payments, the license automatically converts into a perpetual license without additional costs, and payments cease.Andrew Kirk, Vice President of PACE, highlighted the strategic benefits of this feature: "Our goal is to empower software publishers by expanding their sales models to include highly requested options like rent-to-own licensing. This addition significantly enhances the publisher's ability to reach broader markets, offering their customers flexibility and affordability while maintaining secure license management."This new offering leverages the robust iLok Licensing platform -trusted by over 12 million registered users-integrated seamlessly with Shopify, allowing publishers to effortlessly deliver licenses directly into their customers' iLok accounts. The automated license delivery system eliminates activation codes and manual registrations, enhancing customer satisfaction and reducing support overhead.The iLok License Delivery App with rent-to-own support is available immediately.For further information, visit: shopifyFor additional information, please visit our website at or contact PACE Anti-Piracy at ....About PACE Anti-Piracy Inc.Since 1985, PACE Anti-Piracy Inc. has been an innovator in delivering easy-to-use robust protection products and flexible licensing solutions to software publishers worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with global satellite offices, PACE has a diverse portfolio of established brands including iLok, JUCE, White-box Works, Fusion, and ADC (Audio Developers Conference). Trusted by thousands of software publishers globally, PACE's impact is significant. With 12 million users, over 290 million licenses issued, support for hundreds of developers, and security for more than 20,000 products, PACE is expanding into new markets while remaining committed to fortifying the digital realm against piracy.

