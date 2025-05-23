'India Has Every Right To Defend Itself': Germany Backs New Delhi After Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - Live Mint) Germany has officially come out in support of India after its efforts to curb terrorism through Operation Sindoor, which was launched against Pakistani terrorists on May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a joint briefing with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said India has every right to defend itself against terrorism.

Condemning the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22, Wadephul said Germany was appalled.

“We were appalled by the brutal terrorist attack on India on the 22nd of April. We condemned this attack on civilians in the strongest terms. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all victims and their families. After military attacks on both sides, India, of course, has every right to defend itself against terrorism,” he said.

The German minister appreciated the understanding that India reached with Pakistan and hoped that it remained in place.

“The fact that the truce is now in place is something we appreciate very much. What is important now is that this truce remains stable, that dialogue can happen in order to find bilateral solutions for that conflict, taking into account the vital interests of both sides. Germany and India have been fostering a regular dialogue on the fight against terrorism for years, and we intend to intensify it further,” Johann Wadephul said.

He further added that Germany will support all fights against terrorism, including that of India.

“Germany will support any fight against terrorism. Terrorism must never have a place in the world, anywhere, and this is why we will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism. We very much appreciate that a ceasefire has been reached, and we hope that there will be a solution soon,” the German Foreign Minister added.

S. Jaishankar's statement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the German government had conveyed its understanding that every country had the right to defend itself against terror.

“We had a conversation on the 7th of May, which is when we initiated our operations. It was a very understanding and positive conversation. And quite honestly, even before that, the German government had expressed solidarity. The minister very clearly conveyed Germany's understanding that every nation has a right to defend itself against terrorism,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar who is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24 reiterated India's position on zero tolerance against terrorism.

“I come to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard. We also value Germany's understanding that every nation has the right to defend itself against terrorism,” the EAM said.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best wishes.