Qatar Rail Confirms Doha Metro Ready For Amir Cup Final Fans

Doha: Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced that the Doha Metro is fully prepared to welcome and transport fans attending the 2025 Amir Cup Final, which will bring together Al Rayyan and Al-Gharafa teams at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.



Fans of both teams can directly access Khalifa International Stadium via Sport City Station on the Gold Line of the Metro, which is within walking distance of the stadium.



As part of its preparations to facilitate the movement of fans and visitors on match day, Qatar Rail will implement a station crowd management plan at Sport City until the end of the Metro service.



On match day, while Doha Metro and Lusail Tram services will run according to the regular schedule, several changes will be made to metrolink and metroexpress services. metrolink route M311 will be shifted to Al Sudan Metro Station (Shelter 1), and route M317 to Al Aziziyah Metro Station (Shelter 2). metroexpress bookings to and from Sport City Station will be disabled, with the area instead served via Al Waab QLM station (Shelter 2).



On this occasion, Eng. Abdulla Saif Al Sulaiti, Chief of Service Delivery at Qatar Rail, said: "We look forward to welcoming Al-Gharafa and Al Rayyan fans aboard Doha Metro during the 2025 Amir Cup Final, contributing to an exceptional match-day travel experience."



"In coordination with our partners from the relevant entities, we have developed a special operational plan for the event that will ensure smooth and convenient journeys for fans throughout the day," he added.



"During the Amir Cup Final, we are fully committed to ensuring seamless crowd movement and prioritizing the safety of all passengers across the network,” Al Sulaiti stressed.