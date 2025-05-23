UAE: New Safety Rule Makes Fire Detector Mandatory In Abu Dhabi Homes

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and e& have partnered to activate early fire detection systems in homes by installing, operating and managing the“Hassantuk for Homes” electronic system, thereby enhancing preventive safety standards within homes across the UAE capital.

The partnership covers the provision of smart infrastructure capable of detecting fires in their earliest stages and reinforces home safety by installing an AI-enhanced Hassantuk smart system, with direct connectivity to control rooms.

The collaboration highlights the use of artificial intelligence to identify potential hazards in their earliest stages, significantly reducing risks to life and property. It also supports the broader goal of achieving the highest civil safety standards through innovative sensing technologies.

The UAE Cabinet had mandated the installation of Hassantuk systems in all existing and under-construction residential villas from January 1, 2024. As of 2024, Hassantuk for homes covered over 50,000 villas in the UAE and successfully detected over 400 fires.

The Hassantuk programme aims to support the achievement of the UAE National Agenda 2021 in becoming one of the safest countries in the world as well as sustaining the reduction of the rate of fires and fire related deaths compared to numerous countries worldwide.

It is largest and first project of its kind, targeting over 500,000 buildings and private housing at a Federal level.

How does it work?



The system raises alarms when a fire or life safety event is detected to allow the occupants to react and evacuate as quickly as possible.

It automatically sends the alarm to the central Alarm Receiving Centre within seconds and to verifying it as true or false.

It provides the exact location of the fire and the fastest route to reach it. It automatically informing emergency services control rooms and civil defence centres to dispatch urgent assistance to the scene.

Pricing

According to the Ministry of Interior website, residents have two payment options - 12 months and 34 months.

The 12-month plan costs Dh416.85, including VAT, and Dh1,000 upfront charges. The 24-month plan costs Dh233.10, including VAT, and Dh1,000 upfront charges.

There is a one-time payment of Dh5,903.10, which is inclusive of VAT.

The plan is ideal for villas with three bedrooms and includes 1 fire alarm panel, 9 wireless smoke detectors, 1 wireless heat detector. Installation, monitoring and maintenance are also included in the plan, according to the MOI website.

How did the name come about?

The name Hassantuk is inspired by the UAE national anthem meaning "secure and protect you."

(With inputs from WAM)