UAE Golden Visa For Employees Earning Dh30,000: Eligibility Criteria, Application Process

UAE's Golden Visa programme is designed to attract and retain talented professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs. The visa is a pathway to long-term residency, tax-free income and access to world-class living standards.

A Golden Visa offers several benefits , including multiple entry permits, extended residency, and the ability to sponsor dependents. Holders can also live and work in the UAE without needing a local sponsor or employer. The visa facilitates business activities and investments, making it attractive for entrepreneurs and investors.

Golden Visa for professionals

Skilled workers and professionals are also eligible for a Golden Visa if they meet specific criteria. This includes holding a valid employment contract in the UAE for a job classified under occupational levels 1 or 2 by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).



Level 1 classification – Managers & Business Executives Level 2 classification – Professionals in the fields of Sciences, Engineering, Health, Education, Business and Management, Information Technology, Law, Sociology, and Culture

Additionally, applicants must possess a bachelor's degree (BA) and meet a salary requirement of Dh30,000 and above.

Application requirements

If an expat works for a mainland company, their Ministry of Labour contract is required, which must show a total salary of Dh30,000 or above. For those employed by a free zone company, a salary certificate issued by the relevant free zone authority is necessary, confirming a salary of Dh30,000 or more.

However, according to some immigration experts, eligible UAE-based professionals must have a basic monthly salary of Dh30,000 . Some residents who had their applications rejected told Khaleej Times that the minimum salary requirement excludes allowances. (Read full report here )

Bank statements for the last six months are required, clearly showing the monthly salary deposits. The salary must be reflected in the statement and not simply withdrawn the following day. If the salary is withdrawn immediately after deposit into another account, a second bank statement showing the transfer will be necessary.

An attested degree certificate (bachelor's degree or higher) is required, along with university degree equivalency. The degree must be attested by the UAE embassy in candidate's home country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the company (on letterhead) is required, allowing the employee to hold Golden Residency. The NOC should be signed by the HR manager or an authorised signatory and include the company stamp.

The Golden Visa nomination letter from specific ministries. This letter supports your application by highlighting your qualifications and eligibility for the Golden Visa program. It is typically issued by designated authorities and is an essential part of the application process. (details below).

Must have comprehensive health insurance for himself and his family members when applying for a golden residency, or as is applicable in the competent local authority.

Candidate must provide their passport with visa page and one personal passport sized photo.

Applying for Golden Visa

You may apply for a UAE golden residency visa if you meet the above requirements. There are two main ways to apply for the visa, depending on your current location (from within the country).

In Dubai, you can use the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) smart application or the official web portal (

You can also visit one of the GDRFA-approved typing centres or visa processing centres, where staff can assist in filling out the necessary forms and ensuring that all required documents are submitted correctly.

For those residing in other emirates, the application process differs slightly. In this case, you must apply through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICA). The authority oversees residency and citizenship matters across the UAE. You can either access the ICA's online services or visit one of the ICA-approved typing centres for in-person assistance.

Golden Visa nomination

Golden Visa nomination: This service allows you to submit the necessary information to receive a nomination for initiating the Golden Visa application process. Once your nomination is approved, you will be guided to finalise your application with the GDRFA or ICP.

People of culture and art: A nomination letter from the Dubai Culture Authority or the Ministry of Culture.

Innovators and Inventors: A nomination letter from the Ministry of Economy or the competent local authority.

Athletes: A nomination letter from the General Sports Authority or the Dubai Sports Council.

Digital talent: A nomination letter from the Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transactions.

Exceptional talent in other areas of interest: A nomination letter from Dubai Future Authority.

After receiving your nomination, you'll be prompted to complete any remaining requirements and submit your application, where the final review and approval will take place.

Applying through GDRFA (Dubai)

Digital channels (website/smart application):

Log in to the smart services system through (UAE Pass or username).Search for the service to be applied for.Fill in the application data, where applicable.Pay the service fee



Residence permit fee: Dh1,100

Knowledge fee: Dh10

Innovation fee: Dh10

Fee inside the country: Dh500 Delivery fee: Dh20

Note: The issuance fee increases by Dh100 annually whenever the residency is over two years.

Customer happiness centre:

Visit the nearest Customer Happiness CentreGet the automated turn ticket and waitSubmitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employeePay the service fee

Amer s ervice centre:

Visit the nearest Amer service centreGet the automated turn ticket and waitSubmitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employeePay the service fee

Applying through ICP (Federal)

Visit ICP website -On the Homepage, scroll down to 'services' (on the left panel)Select Golden Visa (last option)Then select the category under which you want to apply and follow the procedureCreate an account #/goldenServicesDashboardOnce your account is verified, log in and apply for nominationSubmit your completed application

You can choose the preferred channel to submit your completed application, whether through the website, the smart mobile application, or to visit personally the registration centre.

Complete the process and pay the fees.

You will receive an SMS and an email stating that the application has been received.

Then an SMS and email will be sent stating that your application in process.

Golden Visa for other categories

The Golden Visa programme is designed to welcome investors who wish to contribute financially to the country, as well as entrepreneurs looking to establish and run economic projects. Additionally, it targets talented individuals and leaders across various fields, including science, knowledge, and sports.

Outstanding students are also a focus, particularly those who have graduated from high schools or accredited universities in the country with a GPA of 3.8 or higher. Furthermore, the programme includes all PhD holders, doctors, and engineers in critical fields such as computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity, and biotechnology. It also extends to those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and viruses, reinforcing the country's dedication to attracting top-tier talent.

Dubai also offers 10-year Gaming Visa to attract top gamers, content creators, and industry professionals from across the globe, positioning the city as a key hub for gaming innovation.

Private sector educators in Dubai can also apply for Golden Visas. This initiative for exceptional teachers recognises educators who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping Dubai's future through education.

There is a strong and growing demand among foreigners for the UAE's Golden Visa - read the five ways to get a 10-year residency without a jo . Read details about the four types of residency visas that allow expats to work .

If you wish to buy a property in the UAE and gain Golden residency, read the details here . And here's how expats can obtain six types of non-work residency visas .

