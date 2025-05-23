Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Health System At Breaking Point As Israeli Hostilities Intensify, WHO Says

Gaza /PNN /

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that Gaza's health system is at a breaking point as Israel's intensified military operations continue, amidst worsening mass population displacement and acute shortages of basic necessities.

Four major hospitals in Gaza have had to suspend medical services in the past week due to their proximity to incidents. WHO missions attempting to reach Al-Awda Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital were impeded, it said.

Only 19 of the Gaza Strip's 36 hospitals remain operational while at least 94% of all hospitals are damaged or destroyed, the WHO said, adding that only 12 are in a condition to provide a variety of health services.

