Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Progressing With FDA Clearance For Fingerprint Drug Testing As Global Demand Grows



Intelligent Bio Solutions remains on track for a 2025 U.S. launch of its non-invasive Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System.

The company's FDA 510(k) submission included validation studies showing 94.1% accuracy in detecting opiates through fingerprint sweat.

INBS is already active in 24 countries, with over 450 commercial accounts globally, and adoption growing across diverse industries, including logistics, mining, retail, and marine operations. The firm is expanding its distributor network to support localized growth ahead of its U.S. market entry.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS) , a medical technology company specializing in rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, is preparing for its expected U.S. launch in 2025, as it is progressing through the FDA clearance process for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. The non-invasive device, which detects recent drug use via fingerprint sweat, is gaining international traction for its speed, portability, and ability to integrate into a range of safety-critical environments.

On Dec. 18, 2024, INBS submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking clearance for its opiate test system for codeine ( ). The FDA classified the system as a Class II medical device, which requires this form of submission. As of March...

