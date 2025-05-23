Arch Lending And Mark Moss Launch Velocity By Arch:

A Wealth Platform the Legacy System Could Never Build

Velocity by Arch brings high-level financial strategies-like tax-efficient income, legacy structuring, and intelligent leverage-directly to sovereign Bitcoin holders through secure, simple, and fully insured products .

These solutions were once reserved for institutions and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Velocity now delivers them in a format any long-term Bitcoiner can access- without legal complexity or financial engineering .

"There are plenty of places to borrow against your Bitcoin," Moss said.

"But only Velocity was designed to help you build real wealth-with the same tools the 1% use-while removing the risk that's plagued this space for years."

The "Never Again" Security Model

Built in response to catastrophic failures across the lending space (Celsius, BlockFi, Genesis), Velocity was engineered to eliminate the trust gap once and for all.

All Velocity products are backed by:



Segregated custody in your name -never pooled, never rehypothecated



Qualified, regulated custodians only



Comprehensive insurance coverage -including protection against theft and loss, and soon against wrench attacks.

Full transparency and auditable custody at all times

"This is Bitcoin finance rebuilt from the ground up for safety, sovereignty, and strategy," said Dhruv Patel, Co-Founder and CEO at Arch.

"Our promise is simple: never again will anyone lose their Bitcoin due to platform risk."

Introducing the First Product: Perpetual Income: The Bitcoin Annuity

Velocity's flagship product, launching under Genesis Access , is Perpetual Income: The Bitcoin Annuity -a revolutionary offering that allows Bitcoin holders to unlock tax-free income for life, without selling Bitcoin or triggering capital gains.

Perpetual Income offers long-term HODLers the ability to generate stable, secure income by tapping into the appreciation, not from complex and risky trading or rehypothecation strategies.

Apply for Genesis Access

Early access to Perpetual Income will be offered exclusively through Genesis Access -a VIP, invite-only launch experience for qualified Bitcoin holders.

To request access:

About Velocity by Arch

Velocity by Arch is a division of Arch created in partnership with Bitcoin educator Mark Moss. It offers elite-level financial tools-like tax-efficient liquidity, income generation, and legacy planning-without complexity or compromise. Velocity products are fully insured, never rehypothecated, and built for long-term Bitcoin holders who want to grow wealth with strategy and control.

About Arch Lending

Arch is the global leader in secure, Bitcoin-backed financing. With a mission to put Security First, Arch provides seamless access to capital while preserving the integrity of customer assets. Arch serves sovereign investors with transparency, protection, and peace of mind.

About Mark Moss

Mark Moss is a Bitcoin educator, entrepreneur, and investor with multiple exits and over 100 million views across platforms. He hosts the first nationally syndicated Bitcoin radio show on iHeart Radio and is a leading voice for financial sovereignty and wealth building in the Bitcoin era.

