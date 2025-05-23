Mxhero Unleashes The Power Of AI With Mail2cloud Advanced For Business Email Intelligence

mxHERO Logo

Transforming business email into a structured, secure, and AI-ready data source optimized for GPT, MCP, REST APIs, and agentic automation at enterprise scale.

- Alexis Panagides, CEO, mxHERO Inc FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- mxHERO Inc., a leader in intelligent email management (IEM) solutions, today announced the general availability for North America and EMEA of Mail2Cloud Advanced, a transformative platform that empowers enterprises to unlock the full value of their business email through AI.Mail2Cloud Advanced captures, secures, and structures email data at scale, making it accessible via GPT, REST APIs, and the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Built for Agentic and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) outcomes, the solution empowers organizations to operationalize AI with governed, real-time access to one of their most valuable yet often underutilized data sources: email.“With Mail2Cloud Advanced, we've transformed business email from a hidden liability into an AI-ready, context-rich resource,” said Alexis Panagides, CEO of mxHERO Inc.“This release gives organizations the foundation they need to responsibly unlock the full power of AI securely and at scale.”Key Features of Mail2Cloud Advanced:.Real-time email ingestion with full metadata and source transparency.AI-optimized architecture with redundancy pruning and smart deduplication.Secure vector storage with multi-tenant isolation and robust access controls.Attachment and image processing with contextual linking to parent messages.Native support for GPT, REST APIs, and MCP, including mxGPT and mxMCP integrationsBuilt to meet modern compliance and operational requirements, Mail2Cloud Advanced supports both in-flight and at-rest email capture, ensuring 100% message coverage across departments, user accounts, and messaging platforms.“Email remains the largest untapped data source in the enterprise-and also its most sensitive,” added Panagides.“Mail2Cloud Advanced closes that gap by making enterprise email a first-class citizen in your AI ecosystem.”AvailabilityMail2Cloud Advanced is now available in North America and Europe. Organizations interested in demos or implementation can contact ... or visit .About mxHERO Inc.mxHERO Inc. is a San Francisco-based provider of intelligent email management solutions with operations across North America, Europe, Israel, and Asia-Pacific. Its flagship platform, Mail2Cloud, captures and secures email content for automated storage, AI analytics, and compliance across leading cloud ecosystems. mxHERO empowers organizations to transform email into a powerful source of governance, productivity, and insight.

Bruno Santos

mxHERO Inc.

+1 925-255-6059

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.