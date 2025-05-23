403
Oncolytics Biotech Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Today announced new data from the Phase I/II GOBLET clinical trial in a poster presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. The presentation highlights pelareorep's mechanism of action in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), offering new insights into how this immunotherapy stimulates multiple arms of the immune system and primes tumors for treatment. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading off $0.02 at $0.38.
