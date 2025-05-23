403
Fifth Round Of Iran-US Negotiations Kicks Off In Rome
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 23 (KUNA) -- The fifth round of the Iran-US negotiation kicked off Friday in the Italian capital, Rome, through Omani mediators.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi headed the Iranian delegation in the negotiations, while the US delegation was led by President Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, according to Iranian official media.
This round followed Araghchi's announcement on Thursday that his country is ready to accept expanded international oversight of its nuclear program, while insisting on its full right to refine uranium.
Iran and the United States have so far held four indirect rounds of talks in Muscat and Rome, attended by both Araghchi and Witkoff. (end)
