Shutdown Hit Normal Life In Manipur's Imphal Valley For 2Nd Day

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 23 (IANS) The 48-hour shutdown, called by Meitei community body, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), in protest against the removal of the state's name from a government bus on May 20, crippled normal life in five to six districts of Manipur's Valley region for the second day on Friday.

All markets, shops, business establishments, government and non-government offices, educational and financial institutions, including banks, remained closed, and most vehicles, except those of security forces and emergency services, went off the roads.

Roadside vegetable vendors had set up their stalls at different places in Imphal East district earlier on Friday, but later left after the bandh supporters told them to close their stalls.

As per the COCOMI, the shutdown started on Wednesday midnight and it would end on Friday midnight.

The bandh, however, had almost no effect in Kuki-Zo-Hmar and Naga-dominated hill areas.

The COCOMI supporters, mostly women, stopped vehicles of security forces in different parts of Bishnupur and Thoubal districts and pasted printed paper inscribed "Manipur/Kangleipak" on the windshields of those vehicles.

Kangleipak is the Meitei language's ancient name for the state of Manipur.

On Thursday night, the COCOMI activists and supporters staged a torch rally for two kilometres in Imphal and raised slogans stating "Manipur cannot be obliterated".

Police officials said that so far, there has been no major incident in connection with the bandh after it began on Wednesday midnight.

The state government has deployed a huge contingent of central and state forces in the Meitei community inhabited valley region to prevent any untoward incident relating to the shutdown.

The issue arose after a media team, en route to cover the opening ceremony of the five-day-long Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district on May 20, was forced to return to Imphal, allegedly after some security personnel blocked their bus at Gwaltabi in Imphal East district.

The All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), in a joint letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday, said that the security personnel instructed the media team to hide the "Manipur State Transport Corporation" signage on the front of the bus carrying 20 journalists and some Information Department officials.

The AMWJU and the EGM in protest against the incident organised a“pen down” protest on Wednesday against the "disrespectful behaviour" by the security personnel towards the press and the people of Manipur.

The Manipur government also constituted a two-member inquiry committee to probe the issue. The committee, comprising Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar, and Information Technology Secretary Th. Kirankumar Singh, would submit their report within 15 days. "The committee shall look into lapses, if any, and suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such a situation in future," Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh said in the order.

Condemning the reported removal of the word“Manipur” from a state transport bus by the security personnel, COCOMI Convenor Khuraijam Athouba demanded a formal apology from Governor Bhalla. The leading Meitei community body also called for the immediate resignation of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, holding them responsible for failing to protect the dignity and integrity of the state of Manipur.

Opposition Congress, its Lok Sabha member Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and many other leaders and organisations protested the incident.

In view of the 5-day long (May 20 to 24) Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district, the Manipur government has taken huge security measures after reported threats by some individuals and organisations to the Meitei community against entering Kuki tribal-dominated areas during the festival. Shirui Lily Festival, mostly organised by the Meitei community, is celebrated in honour of the state flower, the Shirui Lily.