Dillon Kouf Of Double K Ranch Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

DARBY, MT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Double K Ranch, a leading name in sustainable, locally-sourced meat and dining, proudly announces the expansion of its operations with the addition of a new dining room at its flagship location, along with the forthcoming opening of a new store in downtown Missoula. Under the stewardship of owner Dillon Kouf, Double K Ranch continues its commitment to providing Montana's community with farm-to-table excellence.

Founded on principles of sustainability and local sourcing in 1985, Double K Ranch began its modest meat shop in 2001 located right on the ranch to be able to process the meat without having to transport it to another shop. Then, in 2022 the ranch opened a deli location in Missoula Montana with a 15 seat dining area to serve hot food as well as deli meats and steaks. Now in 2025, the Deli has flourished into a full-fledged restaurant experience, boasting a spacious new 58-seat dining area.

Kouf shares his excitement about the developments:“We've transformed from a small meat shop into a vibrant dining destination. Our expanded hours and menu reflect our dedication to offering high-quality, locally-sourced meals that showcase the best of Montana.”

In addition to the enhancements at the Deli, Double K Ranch is also on track to open a new location in downtown Missoula. Initially planned as a retail store, the team is in discussions to potentially incorporate a restaurant into this historic, 100-year-old building. Navigating the challenges of converting the former retail space into a dining facility, they are making significant investments while collaborating with the building owner.

“Opening a store in such a historic site is thrilling,” Kouf shares.“We're eager to bring our local ethos to more people in the Missoula community. The transition from retail to restaurant is complex and costly, but we're committed to making it work.”

At the heart of Double K Ranch's success is its dedication to sustainably sourcing all it can from local suppliers. The ranch prides itself on raising all of its animals, producing its feed, and processing both beef and pork entirely on-site, minimizing Double K's environmental footprint. The importance of local sourcing is paramount-100% of the feed is sourced within America, the ranch grows its own grass, and procures only local hay and grains.

This dedication extends into Double K's restaurant, where every component of the meal is local, from homemade pickles to locally baked buns and cheeses. This meticulous approach ensures customers receive a unique dining experience, one that balances quality with sustainability.

While high-quality local production results in higher meal prices compared to fast food, Double K Ranch knows this investment translates into improved health and community support.“We educate our customers about the value and difference of what they're consuming. Our approach is truly farm-to-table, something rare and valuable,” explains Kouf.

Despite these triumphs, Double K Ranch faces challenges head-on. It navigates rising labor costs by enhancing productivity and pursuing growth to ensure the sustainability of its business model while upholding employee satisfaction.

Kouf emphasizes the importance of attracting more customers.“By expanding our capacity and improving service efficiency, we are working hard to meet our financial goals across the week, not just on weekends.”

In the future, Double K Ranch hopes to inspire broader adoption of sustainable practices by consulting with other farms working toward local production.

Double K Ranch extends its gratitude to its loyal customer base, whose understanding and appreciation of local, sustainable quality have fueled its growth. The ranch invites the local community and beyond to experience the authenticity and care embedded in every meal.

About Double K Ranch:

Double K Ranch, located in the heart of Montana, is a model to the art of sustainable and local farming. By raising animals, growing feed, and processing meat entirely on-site, Double K offers an unparalleled farm-to-table dining experience. Visitors are treated not only to high-quality, healthy food but also to the story of its origin, making each meal both a culinary and educational journey.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dillon Kouf of Double K Ranch in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, May 19th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast







For more information about Dillon Kouf or Double K Ranch, please visit

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+ +1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.