Diplomatic World Sweden Features Article On Etibar Asadli's Concert In Helsinki

Laman Ismayilova

Diplomatic World Sweden , a platform tailored for diplomats, politicians, and embassy staff based in Sweden, has published an article highlighting the vibrant performance of Azerbaijani jazz-mugham in Helsinki, showcasing the unique cultural blend to an international audience, Azernews reports.

The article focuses on the concert organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Finland in celebration of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, marked annually on May 28. The event took place in one of Helsinki's premier concert venues, Musiikkitalo and gathered Finnish officials, diplomats, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and jazz enthusiasts alike.

The highlight of the evening was the performance by pianist Etibar Asadli and his trio. A graduate of the renowned Centre des Musiques Didier Lockwood (CMDL) in France, Asadli captivated the audience with his masterful fusion of traditional mugham and contemporary jazz. His performance stood as a brilliant testament to how traditional music can evolve and find renewed expression on the global stage.

"Azerbaijan's contribution to the world of jazz is more than a musical phenomenon - it is a story of how tradition can transcend borders and inspire innovation. This small yet culturally rich nation in the Caucasus has forged a unique musical identity by combining the freedom of Western jazz improvisation with the deep emotional resonance and ancient roots of Eastern mugham - the very soul of Azerbaijani culture," the article states.

The publication also shines a spotlight on the genre of jazz-mugham, a distinctive Azerbaijani creation pioneered by Vagif Mustafazadeh, and further developed by renowned musicians such as Aziza Mustafazadeh, Isfar Sarabski, Rain Sultanov, Emil Afrasiyab, and Etibar Asadli himself.

The article emphasises that the concert was not only a celebration of Azerbaijan's national independence but also served as a cultural bridge, fostering mutual understanding and deeper connections between peoples through the universal language of music.