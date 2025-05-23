Kelp Products Global Strategic Business Report 2025 | Exploring Kelp's Role In The Climate-Smart Revolution
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|379
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$700.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$923.6 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories Kelp Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Consumer Demand for Natural Superfoods and Functional Ingredients Drives Growth in Kelp-Based Products Expansion of Plant-Based Nutrition Trends Supports Uptake of Kelp in Supplements and Snacks Increasing Use of Kelp Extracts in Fertilizers and Biostimulants Fuels Demand in Sustainable Agriculture Surge in Clean Label and Vegan Cosmetic Formulations Promotes Inclusion of Kelp-Derived Actives Growing Popularity of Seaweed-Based Texturizers Strengthens Use in Processed Food and Beverage Industry OEM Focus on Alternative Protein Sources Highlights Kelp as a Low-Impact, Nutrient-Dense Input Regenerative Ocean Farming Practices Boost Supply Chain Stability and Environmental Appeal of Kelp Global Expansion of Aquaculture and Marine Ingredient Sourcing Enhances Access to Kelp Biomass Increased R&D in Alginate and Fucoidan Extraction Supports Development of High-Value Kelp Derivatives Policy Support for Coastal and Marine Economy Development Accelerates Seaweed Industry Investments Rising Awareness of Kelps Carbon Sequestration Potential Strengthens Its Role in Climate-Positive Agriculture Demand for High-Iodine and Antioxidant-Rich Superfoods Throws Spotlight on Nutritional Seaweeds Adoption of Kelp in Animal Feed and Pet Nutrition Broadens Non-Human Application Segments Growth in Functional Beverages and Natural Thickening Agents Drives Food-Grade Kelp Product Innovation
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Some of the 43 companies featured in this Kelp Products market report include:
- Acadian Seaplants Limited AlgAran Seaweed Products Algea AS Atlantic Mariculture Ltd. Atlantic Sea Farms Cargill, Inc. Chase Organics DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic Co. Gelymar SA Irish Seaweeds Kelpak Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Inc. Mara Seaweed Marinalg International Ocean Harvest Technology Pacific Harvest Seakura Seasol International Pty Ltd The Seaweed Company

