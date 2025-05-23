Wondershare Showcases AI-Powered Creative Software Solutions At GITEX Europe, Reinforcing Commitment To Europe's Intelligent Future

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Showcasing under the theme "More AI, More Efficiency", Wondershare attracted significant attention with its engaging demos and practical showcases of AI applications across key areas such as video creativity products, PDF solutions products, and Diagra&Graphics products. The company featured its four flagship creative software products - Wondershare Filmora , Wondershare PDFelement , Wondershare EdrawMax , and Wondershare EdrawMind - demonstrating not only its technological innovation, but also its strategic commitment to delivering sector-specific AI solutions tailored for enterprise users in government, manufacturing, IT, healthcare, finance, etc.

The booth quickly emerged as one of the most dynamic hubs at GITEX Europe, drawing a steady stream of professionals, enterprise delegates, and industry media. Popular influencers also joined the scene with live streamings, further amplifying the excitement and extending the booth's reach beyond the venue. Attendees engaged in hands-on demos and in-depth product consultations with Wondershare's AI experts. The strong interest from B2B visitors underscored the market's growing appetite for practical, ready-to-deploy AI solutions tailored to real-world industry scenarios.

Addressing this demand, Wondershare presented a suite of AI solutions designed to meet the distinct needs of different sectors. In the government and public sector, PDFelement facilitates efficient document digitization, secure e-signatures, and intelligent archiving - streamlining administrative workflows. For the manufacturing and IT sectors, EdrawMax and EdrawMind deliver advanced diagramming and mind-mapping capabilities to help teams visualize complex processes, systems, and technical architecture with clarity.

Among the highlights of Wondershare's presence was the announcement of EdrawMax 14.5, featuring powerful new AI-driven diagramming capabilities. With the new AI Diagram Creator, users can simply input their ideas, and EdrawMax will instantly generate visually polished diagrams with clear logic, harmonious color schemes, and well-matched layouts. Supported formats include one-page slides, flowcharts, infographics, timelines, and more.

To further support mobile productivity, EdrawMax APP also introduces a new Photo-to-Diagram feature. Users can take a photo with their mobile device, and the AI will accurately transform the image into an editable diagram file - including recognition of hand-drawn sketches - turning smartphones into portable creative workstations.

*The AI Diagram Creator and PowerPoint Add-ins features are anticipated to be progressively released to users starting in June 2025, with exact rollout times varying by market due to differences in technical readiness, user demand, and local regulations.

In addition to EdrawMax, visitors also explored AI-powered innovations across Wondershare's ecosystem, including Filmora's AI Idea to Video and Smart Short Clips, PDFelement's AI Summary, and EdrawMind's AI Mindmap Generator - all engineered to simplify content creation, enhance productivity, and streamline complex workflows for individuals and teams alike.

Wondershare's AI solutions have earned consistent acclaim from global software review platforms like G2, and the company's footprint in Europe is growing rapidly. PDFelement, in particular, has been adopted by leading organizations including DIHK, Pilz, SySS, and Wörwag Pharma, driving productivity gains of over 40% through smart document automation.

As Europe accelerates toward becoming a global AI powerhouse through initiatives like the AI Continent Action Plan, GITEX stands out as a vital nexus of cross-sector collaboration and innovation. Wondershare's participation in the inaugural event reinforces its dedication to supporting this transition, and highlights its goal of becoming a trusted digital partner for organizations navigating the era of intelligent work.

"We're excited to make our debut at GITEX EUROPE and showcase AI-driven creative software solutions tailored for European industries," said Rocky, General Manager of Wondershare's Enterprise Development Business Unit. "This marks a key step in our long-term commitment to empowering local businesses with intelligent tools and deepening strategic collaboration across the region. We welcome local partners to join us in exploring new possibilities for smarter, more efficient digital transformation. For collaboration opportunities or product inquiries, feel free to reach out to our team."

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

